A fresh corruption row has sparked political tension in Maharashtra, putting Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena under the scanner. Sanjay Raut, MP from Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, accused Shirsat of demanding "20 per cent cut", Rs 5 crore, to clear a Rs 25-crore proposal for the Annabhau Sathe training centre in Udgir, Latur.

According to Raut, the person who brought the proposal, Narsing Udgirkars, was called to Shirsat's residence and told the file would not be signed without that Rs 5-crore payment. Raut also claimed pressure for the money continued even after a complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Shirsat pushed back sharply against the claims, calling them completely baseless and threatening legal action against Raut. He argued that a Rs 25-crore file is not approved by his signature alone, noting that proposals above Rs 10 crore go to the chief minister.

Shirsat also said projects linked to revered figures like Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe need proper scrutiny, and he challenged Raut and Uddhav Thackeray to back up their accusations with proof.