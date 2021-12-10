Gujarat Man Convicted Of Raping, Killing 10-Year-Old Girl In Surat

A sessions court on Friday convicted a man for the rape and killing of a 10-year-old girl in Pandesara area of Gujarat's Surat city.

Additional sessions judge NA Anjaria pronounced Dinesh Baisane (24) guilty as charged for rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on December 16.

Public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala demanded death penalty for the convict, a native of Maharashtra, who lived in Prem Nagar locality of Pandesara in Surat.

According to the prosecution, Mr Baisane lured the girl by offering to buy her some food when she was playing near her uncle''s house in the locality on December 7, 2020.

The accused then took the child to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her, and when she started shouting for help, he killed her beating her to death with a brick, the prosecution stated.

The victim's parents approached the police when she did not return home till evening.

Mr Baisane was apprehended by the police the next day based on CCTV footage and information shared by locals. In one of the clips, the accused can be seen taking the girl to a local shop.