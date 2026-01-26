50-Year-Old Gujarat Man Set Ablaze After Porch Seating Dispute, 3 Arrested

A minor quarrel over seating space spiralled into an act of violence in Gujarat's Kutch district, where a 50-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his neighbours.

The victim, Karsan Maheshwari, died after sustaining severe burn injuries in the incident that took place in Gandhidham city.

According to police, the confrontation began on Sunday with a trivial disagreement between Maheshwari and four neighbours over sitting on an outdoor porch. What started as a small argument quickly escalated, with the group allegedly ambushing the victim as tensions flared.

Investigators said the accused chased Maheshwari into his bathroom, where they doused him with a flammable substance and set him ablaze. He was rushed to a hospital in Bhuj for treatment, but died due to extensive burns.

Authorities launched an immediate investigation following the attack. Surveillance teams tracked down and arrested three suspects within hours. The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Premilaben Nareshbhai Matang (30), Anjuben (aka Ajiben) Hareshbhai Matang (36), and Chimanaram Gomaram Marwadi (47).

A fourth accused, Manjuben Lahiribhai Maheshwari, is still on the run.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (2023), including Section 103(1) (Murder), Section 115(2), and Section 332(A). The FIR was filed based on a complaint submitted by the victim's brother, Hirabhai Maheshwari.