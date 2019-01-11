"GST Mess" Sorted Out By Congress State Finance Ministers: P Chidambaram

Taking to Twitter, P Chidambaram lauded the efforts of the six Congress finance ministers who were actively helping the GST Council.

All India | | Updated: January 11, 2019 15:09 IST
P Chidambaram said that the MSME sector has got some relief because of Congress State Finance Ministers


New Delhi: 

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday credited the finance ministers of his party in six states for sorting out "the mess" created by the government on GST implementation.

Taking to Twitter, he lauded the efforts of the six Congress finance ministers who were actively helping the GST Council.

"GST Council is sorting out the mess created by the government, thanks to the active participation and wise advice of six Congress State Finance Ministers

"Decisions taken yesterday were largely because of the initiative taken by the Congress finance ministers ," he tweeted.

Mr Chidambaram also said that the MSME sector has got some relief, "thanks to the role played by the Congress finance ministers".

