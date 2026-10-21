GRAP-1 Rules Explained: Limited Construction, Strict Rules For Cars In Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which is the Centre's anti-pollution panel, has invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the capital and the National Capital Region for the first time this season, signalling the beginning of Delhi's dreaded haze.

The CAQM announced its decision through an order on Wednesday after Delhi's AQI was reported under the 'poor' category at 244 at 2 pm.

GRAP 1 restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300 (which is categorised as 'Poor'), GRAP 2 restrictions when it is between 301 and 400 ('Very Poor'), GRAP 3 between 401 and 450 ('Severe') and GRAP 4 when the AQI crosses 450 ('Severe Plus').

Several enforcement actions will be taken under GRAP 1 by district administrations, pollution control boards and municipal bodies.

Key Restrictions Under GRAP 1

Vehicular Restriction

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be barred from operating.

Ban On Coal, Wood

There will be a ban on the use of coal and wood as fuel in roadside eateries as well as commercial kitchens. These establishments will need to use only electricity, gas-based and clean fuel-based appliances.

Regular Mechanised Sweeping

Periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads will be carried out along with scientific disposal of the dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Smog Gun

Use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppression measures will be intensified in road construction/widening/repair projects and maintenance activities.

Construction Dust Control

There will be a ban on labour-intensive construction activities without dust mitigation. Water sprinkling at all project sites will be mandatory.

Waste Management

There will be an immediate stop to all garbage burning activities, and biomedical waste handling protocols will be intensified along with black carbon emission audits for heavy vehicles.

Along with the above restrictions, there will also be curbs on the use of diesel generator sets as regular source of power supply.

"Strictly implement the regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR, including Industrial, Commercial, Residential," an order by CAQM read.