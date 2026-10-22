Air Quality Commission Meets Delhi Government Agencies Over Dust Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Wednesday held a meeting with concerned Delhi government agencies to review dust pollution issues and strengthen coordinated action for effective air pollution mitigation in Delhi.

During the meeting, the CAQM emphasised that all agencies must strictly comply with its statutory directions issued from time to time and ensure their strict implementation.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was specifically directed to strengthen dust mitigation measures on roads and open areas under its jurisdiction," the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that many agencies and departments involved in construction across Delhi were not ensuring dust mitigation measures like installing wind barriers, dust screens, etc., or taking precautions for digging work that leads to dust accumulation.

"The concerned departments were directed to take prompt action on identified dust pollution issues and take strict action against the concerned officials and project proponent/ implementing agencies in cases of violation and ensure compliance," said the CAQM.

The commission on Wednesday also imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality slipped into the 'poor' category.

Under GRAP-1, restrictions are enforced, such as banning the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and allowing diesel generators only in emergencies or essential situations.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold.

The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-4 is invoked when the AQI is more than 450.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)