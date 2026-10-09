Delhi Government Transfers Health Secretary Amid Procurement Lapses Probe

Delhi Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been transferred from the Health and Family Welfare Department, nearly two months after Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh issued him a show-cause notice over alleged procurement lapses and subsequently termed his response unsatisfactory.

The move is part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 34 IAS and DANICS officers ordered by the Delhi government on Thursday.

According to the order issued by the Services Department, Thakur, a 2006-batch IAS officer, will continue as CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a post he was holding as an additional charge.

Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge of Health and Family Welfare. He has also been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Power), along with other responsibilities.

Show-Cause Notice, Rs 700-Crore Procurement Case

The change comes amid scrutiny of the Health Department over alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies and medical equipment for government hospitals.

Officials familiar with the matter said the Health Minister had issued a show-cause notice to Thakur in August over the department's alleged failure to submit a comprehensive procurement action plan despite repeated directions.

The minister had first sought the plan on May 26, followed by reminders in June and July.

According to officials, Singh had termed Thakur's response "wholly unsatisfactory" in an August 12 communication and sought a revised reply with details of procurement rates, taxes, quantities, suppliers and delivery records relating to ORS sachets, hospital bedsheets and portable X-ray machines.

Sources said the minister had also sought an explanation from Thakur following a complaint alleging that firms named in a 2024 FIR over substandard surgical supplies continued supplying government hospitals.

Separately, the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch has been investigating an alleged Rs 700-crore medical procurement scam involving the Directorate General of Health Services and the Central Procurement Agency.

A nearly 12,000-page chargesheet has been filed in the case. On September 30, the Delhi government sanctioned the prosecution of three former officials, including former DGHS chief Dr Vatsala Aggarwal.

The October 8 transfer order does not mention any reason for removing Thakur from the Health Department or link the decision to the investigations. Thakur has not been named as an accused in the reported ACB case.

New Excise Commissioner, Tourism Secretary

The reshuffle also brings a new commissioner to Delhi's Excise Department at a time when the government is preparing to introduce a new liquor policy.

Awanish Kumar, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed Excise Commissioner. He was earlier serving as Director of Training and Technical Education.

The post had fallen vacant after Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh in September.

The appointment comes days after Delhi's draft excise policy was sent to Centre for approval. The government is looking to introduce the new policy this month, although no implementation date has been finalised.

In another change, Arti Lal Sharma, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge of Tourism while continuing as Secretary of Irrigation and Flood Control.

She takes over the Tourism portfolio from Niharika Rai, who will continue as Transport Secretary-cum-Commissioner and hold additional charge as Chairperson and Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation.

The reshuffle also includes changes across the Power, Food and Civil Supplies, Education, Social Welfare and other departments.