Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Her "Lucky Charm"

Vijay may have stepped away from his successful acting career to focus on politics, but his fans and co-stars continue to admire him. His former co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised him on Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, calling him her “lucky charm” and lauding his decision to enter politics.

During an upcoming episode of the cooking reality show, Samantha spoke about her favourite co-star and recalled working with Vijay in three successful films.

She also described him as an inspiration for choosing public service over a flourishing film career.

During the Hero vs Villain challenge, RJ Vijay asked Samantha to name her favourite star. The actress responded by expressing her fondness for the Tamil superstar.

“He is my lucky charm. I worked with him in three superhits,” she said.

Samantha was referring to Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017). All three films did well at the box office, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Mersal scripted history and went past Rs 250 crore.

Samantha also praised Vijay for stepping away from films to pursue a career in politics. She described his journey as inspiring and acknowledged the effort in transitioning from a successful actor to a political leader.

“He is an inspiration as a person. Crores of fans, and to choose to be a leader, to choose governance, quiet, focused, and working so hard behind the scenes,” she said, adding, “Walking away from cinema at the peak of one's career to enter politics is not an easy decision.”

She added that Vijay stepped into politics at the right time.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Celebrity MasterChef Tamil airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony VIZHA. It also streams on Sony LIV.

Vijay made his debut into films as a child actor in 1984 with Vetri, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. His debut as a lead came in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, which was also directed by his father and produced by his mother, Shoba.

His first commercial blockbuster film was Coimbatore Mappillai in 1996, and since then, there has been no looking back. By the time Vijay stepped away from films, he was at the top of his career, with his film Leo among Kollywood's highest-grossers of all time.

In 2024, Vijay announced his entry into the political world and launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His party became the first non-Dravidian party to be voted into power in Tamil Nadu and he took charge as the state's CM in May this year.

His final film, Jana Nayagan, was released in big screens in July. It performed well at the box office despite lukewarm reviews from critics.

Last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

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