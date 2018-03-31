Google Responds To Police Appeal To Help Identify CBSE Leak Whistleblower The Delhi Police Crime Branch received a reply Google pertaining to a "whistleblower" who had used fax, email, courier and WhatsApp to alert the CBSE about the breach.

A day after Delhi police asked Google to help identify the "whistleblower" in the CBSe leak case, Google today responded to the appeal made by Delhi police, Press Trust of India said quoting an official privy to the probe.The Delhi Police Crime Branch received a reply Google pertaining to a "whistleblower" who had used fax, email, courier and WhatsApp to alert the CBSE about the breach. Delhi Police had sought help from Google to trace the of the email that the CBSE chairperson received about the Class 10 Mathematics paper being leaked.Though police had received a reply from Google they refused to divulge further information, a senior police officer told PTI.As part of the probe against the CBSE paper leak that had lead to widespread protests across the country, Delhi Police today sent three teams to schools, exam centers and the residences of students in outer Delhi. Over 60 people have been questioned till now out of which 10 were tutors of coaching centers. Over 50 mobile phones of students and tutors were also seized reported news agency ANI. However, a police officer said there was "no breakthrough" in the case so far.The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education had received an anonymous fax on March 23, three days before the day of the class 12 Economics exam on March 26 (Monday). The fax alerted the board to the possibility that the paper for the Class 12 Economics exam may have been leaked. The fax, which was from an unknown source, alleged that a coaching centre and two schools were involved in leaking the exam paper.On Tuesday, one day after the first tip-off and a day before the Class 10 math exam, the CBSE, who were aware of the Class 12 Economics paper leak, filed the first FIR in the case that evening.On Wednesday, the CBSE chief Anita Karwal received an email of a handwritten version of the class 10 mathematics paper at around 1.30 am. The mail also contained an advise to the CBSE chief to scrap the exam. The board that did not respond to the tip-offs in the nin-hour window that it had, filed its second complaint with the police, 90 minutes after the mathematics examination. Education Secretary Anil Swarup said there wasn't enough time to cancel the exam.The crime branch has asked Google to help track down the gmail ID. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors, has been set up to investigate the matter.The team is being supervised by the joint commissioner of police of the crime branch.