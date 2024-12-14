Goods Train Splits Into Two After Its Coupling Breaks In Bihar

After the train coupling broke, 10 coaches and the engine moved forward, leaving 20 coaches behind.

A goods train split into two parts after its coupling broke near the Kharia-Pipra halt on the Bhagalpur-Jamalpur in Bihar on Saturday, affecting the traffic on the route.

The incident occurred at 8.58 a.m., affecting trains' operation on both the up and down lines for several hours.

After the train coupling broke, 10 coaches and the engine moved forward, leaving 20 coaches behind.

Railway authorities rushed to the spot and took prompt action to resolve the situation.

The 10 forward coaches were brought to Kalyanpur station, while the remaining 20 were transported to Sultanganj station to clear the tracks.

Mohammad Aqlib, a Railways Station Master at the Kharia-Pipra halt, confirmed the sequence of events.

"As soon as we learned about the incident, we immediately informed the senior officials in Jamalpur. They sent the relief train and engine," Aqlib said.

The mishap disrupted train schedules, highlighting the need for periodic maintenance and inspection of rolling stock to prevent such operational challenges, an eyewitness said.

The incident not only impacted goods train operations but also inconvenienced local commuters. A railway crossing near the incident site was closed for about two hours, leading to a long queue of vehicles and causing distress to those waiting.

The goods train, which split into two parts while moving at high speed, narrowly avoided a major mishap, thanks to the quick actions of the driver and the guard. Their presence of mind prevented the train from derailing, ensuring that no damage occurred to other trains or people at the scene.

After clearing the tracks, train services resumed with the Danapur-Sahibganj Intercity being the first to run from the Jamalpur side.

Subsequent trains were dispatched thereafter, gradually normalising the disrupted rail traffic.

Despite the initial chaos, the incident was managed effectively without injuries to anyone or significant property damage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)