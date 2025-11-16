Video: Man Crawls Under Train To Cross Platform In Telangana, Then It Starts Moving

A man recently had a narrow escape from death after he attempted to crawl under a stationary goods train that suddenly started moving at the Kesamudram Railway Station in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. The man, whose identity remains unknown, attempted to crawl under a stationary goods train on the newly built third track to cross from the second platform to Aminapuram. Just as he did, the train suddenly lurched to life.

A video of the shocking incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man lying flat and motionless between the tracks as the entire train passes over him. Onlookers on the platform were seen shouting in alarm. After the train departed, the man was able to get up, seemingly unharmed, and was helped onto the platform by railway staff and other passengers who then admonished him for his dangerous action.

"Man narrowly escaped death as he tried to crawl under goods train to the other side of platform, at Kesamudram Railway Station in Mahabubabad district," the video was captined on X.

Railway officials have initiated an investigation into the incident to identify the man.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This same thing happened sometime back in Mumbai, no videos, maybe rumour. Best part of the story was a policeman urging the man to be calm while train passed over him. As soon as the train stopped, he helped the man get out and then mercilessly caned him." Another said, "Lucky fellow."

Performing stunts on railway tracks is not only extremely hazardous but also highly irresponsible. These dangerous acts can lead to severe injuries or even death. In addition to the risk of fatal accidents, those caught performing such acts may face legal consequences, including hefty fines or imprisonment under trespassing and endangerment laws. Trains travel at high speeds and often cannot stop in time to avoid a collision. Attempting stunts near or on tracks puts enormous pressure on train drivers and emergency responders as well.

Despite repeated warnings from authorities and awareness campaigns, some people continue to risk their lives for momentary thrills or social media attention. Many of these stunts are recorded and shared online, encouraging copycat behaviour among young or impressionable viewers.