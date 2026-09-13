"Gone To See Car Race Of His Friend Ajith": DMK's Swipe At Vijay's UK Trip

It is not improper to meet your friend, the TVK stressed, brushing off criticism from the DMK that the purpose of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's UK visit was to "attend the car race of his friend Ajith".

Vijay waved the ceremonial green flag to start the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the United Kingdom, as actor and motorsport competitor Ajith Kumar took to the track for the fifth round of the 2026 championship.

Ahead of the race, under the grey skies of Northamptonshire, Vijay broke into a lighthearted jog, spreading his arms wide to pull actor-racer Ajith Kumar into a warm hug. And the video of their warm embrace went viral, gladdening the hearts of their fans, often known for sparring online.

Vijay hugs Ajith ahead of the latter's race at Silverstone

It is this picture that did not sit well with the Opposition DMK.

"He said that he is going to receive investment from London. But everybody saw that he had gone to see the car race of his friend Ajith," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.

"Chief Minister Vijay is in London. We have farmers' issue, fishermen issue and many issues all over the state. Now there is no rush to attract investments," DMK MLA Markandeyan said, criticising Vijay's London visit.

Read: In Vijay's UK Visit, Investment Push, Motor Sports City Plan On Agenda

Vijay is in the UK on an official state visit to attract foreign investment and inspect world-class sports facilities for Tamil Nadu's proposed Motor Sports City near Chennai.

The TVK, Vijay's party, dismissed the criticism.

"These people are so interested in adverting and showing off, where as our Chief Minister is doing the work. When you are on a visit it is not improper to go meet your friend. I know they are talking about Ajith and Ajith is a star not only in Tamil Nadu but in the racing circle. Now when the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu goes and visits a person like him it adds to the value of brand Tamil Nadu. They are envious of us, that's why they are doing all this. We don't have to get diverted by this small silly talk," TVK spokesperson Americai V Narayanan told NDTV, adding, "Vulgar DMK has been doing a lot of other things. Let them do it."

The TVK spokesperson further added that the Chief Minister has given the policy direction and ministers are at work.

"They (DMK) neither understand politics, nor understand management or administration that's why the people of Tamil Nadu have thrown them into a dustbin. The Chief Minister is the CEO of the state and he is acting so, trying to bring in investment to Tamil Nadu. Now what would a responsible CEO do, he doesn't have to be hands on in every item, he has given the policy direction and his ministers and administration which does that," the TVK spokesperson added.

The appearance comes as Tamil Nadu moves ahead with its plan to establish a world-class Motor Sports City, building on the state's existing automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem. The government had said the visit will provide an opportunity to examine the potential for motor sports infrastructure, sports tourism and associated specialist automotive industries.

The idea, the government had said ahead of the trip, is to look beyond a racing track - and study how a major motor sports facility can operate as a commercially viable ecosystem linked to automobile manufacturing, technology, entertainment and tourism.

Ajith too thanked the Chief Minister for visiting him at Silverstone.

"I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, for taking time off his busy schedule to visit us at Silverstone," Ajith told reporters ahead of the race.

"We have been colleagues in the film industry for 34 years, and I am so happy for him in his new journey. We extended the invitation so he could see firsthand what infrastructure and logistics it takes to bring events like this to Chennai. My wish is to see us all race back home in India soon," he said.