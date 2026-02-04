Gold Rates Climb Across Major Cities; Silver Tops Rs 2.67 Lakh Per Kg

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced the India-US trade agreement, gold and silver prices registered a sharp spike in the domestic and international markets on Wednesday.

On February 4, silver prices made history on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) with a massive jump of 13.07 per cent in a single session. Silver surged by Rs 30,881 to close at Rs 2,67,410 per kg.

Gold gained 5.16 per cent, Rs 7,307, to settle at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams.

Gold Prices City-Wise (February 4)

24-Carat Gold Prices Today

Delhi: Rs 15,409 per gram or Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 15,394 per gram

Kolkata: Rs 15,394 per gram

Chennai: Rs 15,568 per gram

22-Carat Gold Prices Today

Delhi: Rs 14,126 per gram or Rs 1,41,260 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 14,111 per gram

Kolkata: Rs 14,111 per gram

Chennai: Rs 14,271 per gram

Silver Prices Today (per kg)

Mumbai: Rs 2,67,410

Delhi: Rs 2,66,950

Bengaluru: Rs 2,67,620

Chennai: Rs 2,68,190

Hyderabad: Rs 2,67,830

Kolkata: Rs 2,67,050

International Market Update

Gold prices surged in the global market as well. On Wednesday, spot gold rose 2.2 per cent to trade at $5,044.74 per ounce. This followed a historic 5.9 per cent jump on Tuesday, the biggest single-day gain since November 2008.

In the US futures market, gold for April delivery is trading 2.7 per cent higher at $5,067 per ounce.

The three-day slide in Delhi's bullion market ended on Tuesday, with silver prices surging by Rs 24,000, or 9.23 per cent, to Rs 2,84,000 per kg. The rebound comes a day after silver had plunged Rs 52,000. Prices had earlier hit a record high of Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram on January 29, before slipping nearly 36 per cent amid aggressive profit booking ahead of the Union Budget 2026.