Gold Rates Climb Across Major Cities; Silver Tops Rs 2.67 Lakh Per Kg

- Silver prices surged 13.07% on MCX, closing at Rs 2,67,410 per kg on February 4
- Gold prices rose 5.16%, settling at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams on the same day
- Spot gold gained 2.2% globally, trading at $5,044.74 per ounce on Wednesday
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced the India-US trade agreement, gold and silver prices registered a sharp spike in the domestic and international markets on Wednesday.
On February 4, silver prices made history on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) with a massive jump of 13.07 per cent in a single session. Silver surged by Rs 30,881 to close at Rs 2,67,410 per kg.
Gold gained 5.16 per cent, Rs 7,307, to settle at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams.
Gold Prices City-Wise (February 4)
24-Carat Gold Prices Today
- Delhi: Rs 15,409 per gram or Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams
- Mumbai: Rs 15,394 per gram
- Kolkata: Rs 15,394 per gram
- Chennai: Rs 15,568 per gram
22-Carat Gold Prices Today
- Delhi: Rs 14,126 per gram or Rs 1,41,260 per 10 grams
- Mumbai: Rs 14,111 per gram
- Kolkata: Rs 14,111 per gram
- Chennai: Rs 14,271 per gram
Silver Prices Today (per kg)
- Mumbai: Rs 2,67,410
- Delhi: Rs 2,66,950
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,67,620
- Chennai: Rs 2,68,190
- Hyderabad: Rs 2,67,830
- Kolkata: Rs 2,67,050
International Market Update
Gold prices surged in the global market as well. On Wednesday, spot gold rose 2.2 per cent to trade at $5,044.74 per ounce. This followed a historic 5.9 per cent jump on Tuesday, the biggest single-day gain since November 2008.
In the US futures market, gold for April delivery is trading 2.7 per cent higher at $5,067 per ounce.
The three-day slide in Delhi's bullion market ended on Tuesday, with silver prices surging by Rs 24,000, or 9.23 per cent, to Rs 2,84,000 per kg. The rebound comes a day after silver had plunged Rs 52,000. Prices had earlier hit a record high of Rs 4,04,500 per kilogram on January 29, before slipping nearly 36 per cent amid aggressive profit booking ahead of the Union Budget 2026.
