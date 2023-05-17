Troubled Airline Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 26

Go First said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly

Troubled Airline Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 26

Go First Airlines has cancelled all its flights till May 26

New Delhi:

Go First Airlines has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons.

Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated.

The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.

The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.

"We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.