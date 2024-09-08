Girl Locked In Hyderabad Hotel, Raped By Friend She Met Online, Freed After 20 Days

With a quick response, SHE Teams located the girl in a locked hotel room (Representational)

A student locked up in a hotel in Hyderabad for 20 days and raped repeatedly by her Instagram friend has been rescued by police.

SHE Teams Hyderabad rescued the student, hailing from Bhainsa town of Telangana, from a hotel in Narayanguda after she shared her current location with her parents via WhatsApp.

According to police, SHE Teams Hyderabad received a complaint from the parents of the student stating that their daughter had called them, informing them she had been trapped by a friend on Instagram, who threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad and she had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days. The distressed parents rushed to Hyderabad and approached SHE Teams for immediate assistance.

With a quick response, SHE Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanaguda, where she was rescued within a short time, a police officer said on Sunday.

A case under sections 64 (2) (m), 127 (4) and 316 (2) of BNS has been registered at Narayanaguda Police Station against the accused for repeatedly raping the victim and wrongful restrain.

In another case, SHE Teams received a complaint via WhatsApp from a student of a reputed culinary academy in Hyderabad. She reported that she had been subjected to ongoing harassment by some of her classmates. The group had been teasing her and making inappropriate gestures and vulgar comments. After a thorough investigation, a criminal case was registered against the accused at Panjagutta Police Station under section 79 r/w 3(5) of BNS.

In addition to taking legal action against culprits, SHE Teams also issued a strict warning to the college administration and requested to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of their students.

SHE Teams, a wing of Telangana police, have proven to be an impressive force in ensuring women's safety, responding immediately and effectively to incidents of harassment of women, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)