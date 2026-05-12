Giant 65-Foot Trishul At Kailasagiri Hilltop Lights Up Vizag Skyline

The Kailasagiri hilltop in Visakhapatnam has got a new landmark with the inauguration of a towering 65-foot Trishul, overlooking the sea

Kailasagiri, already famous for its towering statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, has now gained another spiritual highlight with the addition of the massive Trishul.

Built by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the huge structure is visible from several parts of the city, especially at night when LED lights within the Trishul illuminate the skyline.

The Trishul has been erected on a spacious platform spanning nearly 30 feet, providing visitors space to relax and take in the panoramic view. Another decorative structure, measuring about 25 feet in height and 20 feet in width, has also been added at the site.

VMRDA chairman Pranav Gopal said the Trishul was built using strong materials so that it can withstand cyclone winds and earthquakes.

Along with the Trishul, a large damaru structure and a spacious platform for visitors has also been developed. The design was prepared in Pune and later installed at Kailasagiri.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said the new Trishul reflects India's culture, faith, and spiritual strength.

He said that while the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat marks 75 years since its historic restoration, Andhra Pradesh is also celebrating its own cultural and spiritual growth through the Kailasagiri project.

He compared the sea-facing beauty of Kailasagiri with Somnath and said both places stand as symbols of strength and faith.

"From Somnath to Vizag, Bharat's spiritual heritage continues to inspire us to rise stronger, rooted in culture, faith, and goodness," Nara Lokesh said.

Tourism officials believe the giant Trishul will attract more tourists to Kailasagiri and further strengthen Vizag's image as one of the top tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh.