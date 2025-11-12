Parachute Jumps, Drones, Robots: Army's "Exercise Maru Jwala" Near Pak Border

Soldiers jumping from aircraft, tanks roaring in the desert, and drones and robots showing their prowess: the Indian Army's Southern Command on Tuesday conducted the "Exercise Maru Jwala" (roughly translated to desert flame) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, close to the border with Pakistan.

The exercise is a part of the ongoing tri-services "Trishul" drill, showcasing the preparedness and coordination of elite units. The exercise demonstrated the synergised capabilities of the armed forces in planning and executing complex airborne operations.

Multiple videos shared on social media showed the seamless coordination between the army's mechanised forces, artillery, aviation, and infantry, reaffirming the force's capability to operate effectively in diverse terrains.

'A Crucial Phase Of Trishul Drill'

Top officials, including Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, took a review of Tuesday's exercise.

Speaking to reporters, Lieutenant General Seth said the exercise was a crucial phase of the Trishul drill.

"This Maru Jwala exercise was actually the final phase of the operations over the last two months. This means that for two months, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command, which is a strike corps, has been training diligently here," Seth said.

"Its main unit is the Shahbaz Division, which is a rapid unit. It is also included in this exercise. In addition, the Southern Command's Aviation Brigade, EW Brigade, and Para-SF (Special Forces) Battalion. The success achieved by all of them together over the last two months, the fruits of which you all saw this morning under Maru Jwala...The pathfinders are from the 7th Para Battalion and the Airborne Battalion, and they are the final-stage strategic force...," he added.

Seth also praised the dedication and preparedness of the troops, noting the integration of modern equipment into future operations.

Another Army Exercise In Arunachal

Exercise Maru Jwala came as the troops of the Dao Division of the army conducted a series of coordinated training exercises across the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh. In a statement, the army said that the exercise focused on coordination, adaptability, and mission readiness under varied terrain and environmental conditions.

The training included a range of simulated operational drills aimed at strengthening teamwork, refining tactical responses, and validating standard operating procedures in realistic field scenarios.