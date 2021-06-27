'Get Vaccinated, Motivate Others, Too,' Urges President Ram Nath Kovind

The pandemic has increased awareness towards health, treatment, President Kovind said (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday stressed the importance of vaccination against coronavirus and appealed to the people to not only get themselves inoculated but also motivate others to get the jabs.

The vaccine is like a shield of protection against the coronavirus, the President said, adding, "Therefore, one should not only get vaccinated oneself but also motivate others to get vaccinated."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great disruption in human life," the President said at the Paraunkh village, which is his birthplace, in UP's Kanpur Dehat district.

"The adverse impact of the epidemic is all pervasive and tragic. Many people have lost their loved ones. To fully eradicate this pandemic, we still need to be extremely cautious. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, has taken comprehensive and effective steps for investigation, prevention and vaccination to curb the spread of COVID-19," he said.

The President said the pandemic has increased awareness towards health and treatment. "There is a need for more emphasis on personal as well as public hygiene. Special emphasis is being given to pay attention on fitness and increase immunity to save ourselves from this pandemic," he said.

Speaking at Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat district, President Kovind said, "We all should make Pranayam and Yoga an essential part of our daily life and together we should spread it in the society. With this, not only will we be able to face the disaster of this pandemic, but will also be successful in building a healthy society and nation."