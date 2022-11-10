'Generational Shift': Gujarat BJP Chief On Candidates' List For Polls

The BJP released its first list of 160 candidates out of a total of 182 on Thursday. (Representational)

The BJP has heralded a "generational shift" in its Gujarat unit with the party dropping more three dozen of its sitting MLAs and several veteran leaders bowing out of the upcoming electoral contest, its state unit president C R Patil said on Thursday.

Mr Patil claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was nowhere to be seen on the ground and, at best, will corner some votes of other parties, eventually helping the BJP.

The assembly elections will see a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, he added.



Eyeing a consecutive seventh term in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party dropped as many as 38 sitting MLAs, some of whom voluntarily announced that they will not contest the assembly elections slated for December 1 and 5.

"Thirty-eight MLAs have been replaced.... BJP usually changes 20 per cent of its MLAs. In electoral democracy change is necessary, otherwise it will lead to stagnation. We have given tickets to several youngsters. This list shows a generational shift in Gujarat BJP," Patil told PTI.

Several senior leaders, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, former ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Pradeepsinh Jadeja and a few others have withdrawn themselves from the electoral fight.

Asked why these senior leaders are not contesting, Mr Patil said, "They voluntarily decided not to contest. They all have occupied top posts, including that of chief minister and deputy chief minister. So now they want to work for the organisation." Patil said the party has given tickets to several youngsters -- Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Kushikbhai Kantibhai Vekariya from Amreli, Mahesh Kashwala from Savarkundla and Janakbhai Punabhai Talaviya from Lathi.

On the BJP giving ticket to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, he said, "Rivaba has been actively working for the party in that constituency and all tickets have been given on the basis of winnability." The party has also fielded several professionals, including doctors and engineers. Around 35 of its candidates are less than 50 years of age.

The BJP named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats that will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of the 93 seats going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.

Of the 160 candidates announced, OBCs have been given maximum representation with 49 tickets, followed by Patel, the dominant community, with 40, STs 24, SCs 13, Kshatriyas 19 and Brahmins 13. Two tickets have been given to candidates from the Jain community.

Talking about the AAP's entry into Gujurat, Mr Patil said it will merely cut some votes of other parties and eventually help the BJP.

"There is no triangular contest in Gujarat, the fight is between BJP and Congress. AAP is not a challenge for us. At best, it will cut votes of other parties and will eventually benefit BJP," he said.

He claimed the BJP will win a record number of seats and get a record percentage of votes in Gujarat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the fiercely fought Gujarat polls five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats.

Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from the Congress defected to it.

Polling will be held in two phases in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

