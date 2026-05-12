Gelatin Sticks Found Along PM's Route Near Bengaluru: Fresh Details Emerge

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the recovery of explosive gelatin sticks along the route connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Bengaluru visit for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation at the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar near Kanakapura Road.

According to top investigative sources, police not only recovered gelatin sticks from a cardboard box found during route sanitisation operations, but also found a circuit-like setup along with batteries and wires inside the same box.

The additional materials have intensified suspicions among investigators that there may have been an attempt to convert the materials into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Top sources have clarified though that the setup recovered by police was not in a workable condition for an immediate detonation or explosion.

Investigators are now probing whether the objective may have been to create panic or trigger the cancellation of the Prime Minister's programme rather than carry out a functional blast.

On the day of the event, a threat call was also made to the Koramangala Police Station, with the caller allegedly claiming that blasts would be carried out near HAL airport and the Art of Living Ashram.

Police immediately traced and secured the individual following the threat alert. Security checks were subsequently intensified around both HAL and the event venue.

During the sanitisation of PM Modi's convoy's route, police later discovered the cardboard box containing the gelatin sticks and the suspected circuit setup.

Investigators have since searched the caller's residence, but sources say no direct link has yet been established between the individual and the explosive materials recovered near the route.

While Karnataka Police remain the primary investigating agency in the case, sources indicate that the National Investigation Agency is also externally examining the matter.

Officials have so far not confirmed any larger terror conspiracy, and investigations are continuing.