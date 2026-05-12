PM Modi Advises Schools To Consider Virtual Classes Amid Rising Fuel Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid rising global energy concerns linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi suggested that schools may temporarily consider conducting online classes as part of efforts to lower fuel usage.

Highlighting the growing role of digital technology, PM Modi said virtual communication and remote work have become easier and more accessible. He urged both government and private organisations to prioritise work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings wherever possible to help conserve fuel.

"I will appeal to schools also that for some time, they should work on arrangements for online classes," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the address.

PM Modi also encouraged citizens to increasingly use metro services, electric vehicles, public transport and carpooling to reduce dependence on fuel during the current global situation.

The Rising Fuel Concerns

The remarks come at a time when India is witnessing pressure from rising crude oil prices following tensions in the Middle East. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, and prices have surged after Iran reportedly disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - a key Gulf route through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supply passes during normal times.

A significant share of India's energy imports, including nearly 50 per cent of crude oil, around 60 per cent of liquefied natural gas supplies and most liquefied petroleum gas shipments, transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil benchmarks also recorded sharp gains on Monday. Brent crude futures rose by four United States dollars and four cents, or 3.99 per cent, to 105 United States dollars and 33 cents per barrel. Meanwhile, United States West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by four United States dollars and 43 cents, or 4.64 per cent, to 99 United States dollars and 85 cents per barrel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the large amount of money spent on gold imports and urged citizens to limit non-essential purchases until global conditions improve. PM Modi further appealed to people to reduce overseas travel temporarily in view of the surge in global energy prices and economic uncertainty.