YouTuber, Who Made His Dog 'Fly', Arrested For Filming Sacred UP Site

Police on Sunday arrested the admin of a Youtube channel for allegedly shooting a video inside "Nidhivan Raj" - an important religious site restricted for filming in UP's in Vrindavan during night - a week ago, officials said.

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play 'raas lila' during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.

Gaurav Sharma, who runs Gauravzone Youtube channel, was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said

"While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on," police official Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Sharma admitted that he shot the video at the "holy" place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said.

Sharma uploaded the video on Youtube on November 9. However, he had to deleted it after priests protested against the shooting of a film inside the "holy" place.

An case under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

Sharma is the same YouTuber who was arrested for making his dog fly in a video in May this year. The YouTuber was later released. He had later deleted the video and apologised for his act.

Sharma was arrested letting his dog, Dollar, float into the air tied to balloons and posting the video on his channel.