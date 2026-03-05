CCTV Shows 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber's Stabbing By 2 Men In Ghaziabad Home

Popular YouTuber Saleem Wastik, known for his public identification as an 'ex-Muslim' and appearances on television panels, was stabbed multiple times by two men in his home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad last week, leaving him in a critical condition. A CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, showing the two assailants, identified as Zeeshan and his brother Gulfam, entering the YouTuber's home and slashing him with a knife.

The nearly four-minute disturbing clip shows Saleem sitting on his sofa and watching a video on his mobile phone when the two assailants - both wearing a kurta pyjama and jackets - entered his home through the glass door. They arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate, wearing helmets that they did not remove. Within a few seconds, they began stabbing the YouTuber.

Several blood marks were seen on the floor as the accused kept stabbing him.

The assailants can be heard saying, "You are insulting our Prophet, you are insulting our Lord".

Saleem sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear, officials said.

According to accounts from the scene, the accused had attempted to slit his throat. Residents and family members immediately rushed him to a nearby 50-bed hospital. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi - where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A case was filed by Saleem's son, Usman.

Both the accused, who were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were killed in two separate encounters with the police. While Zeeshan was killed on March 1, Gulfam died from his injuries on March 3.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, said, "Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh, and the law will take its course."