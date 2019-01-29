Ganga Expressway - World's Longest - To Be Built Announces Yogi Adityanath

Along with his cabinet ministers Yogi Adityanath visited the Akshayvat in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government's ambitious decision to build the Ganga Expressway, that will connect Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, with the western part of the state. The Ganga Expressway will be world's longest one, approximately 600 kilometre long. Over 6,500 hectares of land will be allocated for the construction of the super highway, which will cost approximately Rs 36,000 crore.

The Ganga Expressway will begin at Meerut in western UP and pass through Amroha, Bulandshahr, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and end at Prayagraj in the east.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs Cabinet meeting at Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/HFr4QskFbB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2019

Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting outside the state capital today for only the second time in history. Today's meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was held at Prayagraj, the venue of the Kumbh Mela.

Flanked by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, the meeting was held at the sprawling tented complex on the banks of the Ganga. Before the meeting, Yogi Adityanath prayed at the Lord Hanuman temple and visited the Aksyavat tree, with his cabinet colleagues including Suresh Khanna, Ashutosh Tandon, Siddhartha Nath Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Satish Mahana and Brajesh Pathak.