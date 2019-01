This is the first time that Yogi Adityanath is holding an official meet outside Lucknow.

In a first, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a cabinet meeting in Prayaagraj today during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in the city. After the meeting, the and other ministers are likely to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam. Yogi Adityanath along with his council of ministers will visit "Akshayvat" and "Saraswati Koop".

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Yogi Adityanath's cabinet meeting in Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela: