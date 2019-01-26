Give Us Ram Temple Case, Can Solve It In 24 Hours, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya case: Yogi Adityanath said the Ram temple issue can be solved in 24 hours

Highlights Congress doesn't want temple issue to be solved: Yogi Adityanath "Institutions may lose people's trust," he said He said the top court must speed up the hearings and resolve it soon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the Supreme Court must work towards early conclusion of the Ram temple case in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. "...If there is unnecessary delay, institutions may lose people's trust," the saffron-robed chief minister told India TV.

"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won't take 25 hours," Mr Adityanath said.

"We appeal to the Supreme Court to give us justice at the earliest, to the satisfaction of millions of people, so that it can become a symbol of people's faith," he added. "The unnecessary delay... is causing a crisis so far as people's patience and trust are concerned," Mr Adityanath said.

The chief minister alleged the Congress does not want the Ayodhya issue to be solved. "If Ayodhya dispute is resolved, 'triple talaq' ban is implemented, politics of appeasement in India will end forever," he said.

On the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Adityanath said that even if they take "the caste-based fight to the lowest levels, it will be a 70-30 fight". "Seventy per cent voters are with BJP while the remaining 30 per cent are with the gathbandhan (grand alliance)," he said.

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being appointed Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mr Adityanath said, "Congress has again proved that for them the family is the party. They cannot look beyond the family."

The chief minister said the BJP will get more seats in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections this year than it got in 2014.