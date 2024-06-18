'Ganga Aarti', Temple Visit: PM Modi's 1st Varanasi Visit After Poll Win In Pics

PM Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited his constituency Varanasi after being elected to the Lok Sabha for a third consecutive time. PM Modi released ₹ 20,000 crore as part of the 17th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme under which farmers get up to ₹ 6,000 per year.

PM Modi releases 17th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme during PM Kisan Samman Sammelan (ANI)

When PM Modi arrived in the city, he waved to the crowd before heading to attend the 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

PM Modi waves as he arrives to attend 'Ganga Aarti' (PTI)

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and sought the deity's blessings. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister at the temple.

PM Modi Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi on Tuesday (ANI)

He participated in the Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi performs Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi on Tuesday (ANI)

PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath offer prayers during Ganga aarti, at Dashashwamedh Ghat (ANI)

The temple's chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the pooja amid chanting of mantras. The aarti was performed amid the chants of vedic mantras by priests and those part of it took pledges of "I will keep Maa Ganga and India clean and pure" and of conserving water.

PM Modi performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat (PTI)

Priests perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat (ANI)

PM Modi offers prayers during Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat (PTI)

PM Modi was welcomed with the chants 'Har Har Mahadev', blowing of conches and drum beats.

In a post on X, Modi said," I prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the progress of India and the prosperity of 140 crore Indians. May the blessings of mahadev always remain upon us and may everyone be happy and healthy." "I prayed to Baba for the happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of all citizens," he said in another post on X in Hindi.

