PM Narendra Modi To Visit Varanasi Tomorrow, Unveil Projects Worth Rs 2,200 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2 at around 11 AM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The projects span across key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage, aimed at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to improving road connectivity in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects. He will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road. He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of 8 riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund. He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral house in Lamahi and upgradation of the museum, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

In addition to preserving culturally significant water bodies, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds, including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others, along with the installation of four floating pujan platforms. To ensure access to fresh and safe water in rural areas, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the upgradation of 53 school buildings within the municipal boundary. He will also lay the foundation stone for several educational projects, including the construction of a new district library and rejuvenation of Government High Schools at Jakhini, Lalpur, among others.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He will also lay the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and an associated Dog Care Centre.

Furthering his vision for world-class sports infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a synthetic hockey turf at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium. Enhancing facilities for law enforcement personnel, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 300-capacity Multipurpose Hall at Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Ramnagar and lay the foundation stone for Quick Response Team (QRT) Barracks.

In a significant step towards farmer welfare, the Prime Minister will release the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN. An amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. With this release, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception will surpass Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the registration portal for various events and competitions under the Kashi Sansad Pratiyogita, including Sketching Competition, Painting Competition, Photography Competition, Khel-Kood Pratiyogita, Gyan Pratiyogita, and the Rojgar Mela. The Prime Minister will also distribute more than 7,400 assistive aids to various Divyangjan and Elderly beneficiaries.

