Watch: PM Modi Performs 'Ganga Aarti' At Uttarakhand's Mukhwa Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed 'Ganga aarti' at the Mukhwa Devi temple in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with other dignitaries, received the Prime Minister upon his arrival. PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a series of religious and developmental events.

"Heartily welcomed and felicitated the world's most popular leader, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has taken the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to new heights with his energetic leadership and tireless efforts, a great seeker of the nation's upliftment, on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun," Chief Minister Dhami posted on social media.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand.



As part of his visit, after offering prayers at Mukhwa, the winter seat of the River Ganga, PM Modi will proceed to Harsil Valley, where he will flag off a trek and bike rally and address a public gathering.

Mukhwa holds religious significance as the location where the idol of Goddess Ganga is moved after the closure of the portals of Gangotri Dham for the winter.