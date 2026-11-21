A Ganapathi puja with fire rituals known as 'Homam' allegedly performed inside a police station in Villupuram district by an inspector, along with his family members, has triggered criticism on social media as well as a political row.

According to sources, Sathiyamangalam Police Inspector Suresh Babu allegedly performed the ritual inside the police station following a series of unexpected incidents reported within its jurisdiction over the past month.

Speaking to NDTV, police sources confirmed that the ritual had taken place and said, "Yes, it is true that the inspector performed Ganapathi Homam. Conducting any religious rituals inside a police station is not permitted. We are conducting an inquiry and will initiate action against the inspector based on the findings."

Sources said the station's sub-inspector had recently met with an accident. A few other untoward incidents had also been reported within the Sathiyamangalam police station limits over the past month. Following someone's advice, the inspector allegedly decided to perform the Ganapathi Homam.

Meanwhile, a Class 2 girl went missing from her residence in Nadupattu village near Gingee in Villupuram district around a month ago. A complaint was filed at Sathyamangalam police station, and local police initially investigated the case, conducting search operations for more than 10 days but failing to trace the girl. The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID (Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department). The agency has been searching for the missing girl for over 60 days.

The video of the ritual being performed inside the police station has been widely circulated on social media, with some users linking it to the missing girl's case. However, police sources denied any connection between the ritual and the missing girl case.

The video has drawn criticism, with the DMK Youth Wing invoking Article 51A of the Constitution, which lists the fundamental duties of citizens, including developing scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

DMK leader Senthilkumar also criticised the incident, questioning what could be expected from a government that allegedly functions based on astrologers' advice.