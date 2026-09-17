How Maharashtra Minister's Calls From Paris Helped End Activist Manoj Jarange's Fast

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday called off his 20-day-old fast, warning the Maharashtra government of taking the protest to capital Mumbai if his demands over Maratha reservation were not considered in three months.

A dialogue lasting nearly three and a half hours, combined with behind-the-scenes political maneuvering, played a crucial role in getting the 44-year-old activist to end his fast, NDTV has learnt.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, who was in Paris to attend an international space conference, facilitated communication between the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and Jarange Patil's associates.

The situation regarding the hunger strike and the proposed march to Mumbai was delicate.

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There were multiple rounds of discussion, with Uday Samant coordinating from Paris.

Activist Manoj Jarange calls off his 20-day fast

The Maharashtra Minister spoke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputy Eknath Shinde on multiple occasions, with sources putting the number of interactions at seven.

The Minister followed it up with a key conference call involving him, the Chief Minister, his Deputy, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP leader Prasad Lad.

The discussion focused on Jarange Patil's pending demands, the future strategy to counter such a protest, and how to handle the prevailing situation peacefully, NDTV has learnt.

The government also established direct contact with Jarange Patil's close associates. During these conversations, assurances were given that positive decisions would be taken regarding the pending demands, sources said.

The challenge for the government was twofold: keeping the door open for dialogue regarding Jarange Patil's agitation while ensuring the situation did not escalate further due to the proposed Mumbai march.

Emphasis was placed on finding a solution through dialogue, particularly given the large influx of people in Mumbai during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations, sources said.

The immediate challenge facing the government was averted, and a path was cleared to ease tensions surrounding the proposed Mumbai march.

Earlier too, Uday Samant had intervened in developments related to Jarange Patil's Mumbai march. This time, too, his efforts facilitated ongoing communication between the government and Jarange Patil's camp.

While the end of Jarange Patil's hunger strike halts the immediate confrontation, the decisions taken regarding the movement's pending demands will now be crucial.

Attention will now shift to how quickly and in what form the assurances given during these talks translate into actual decisions.