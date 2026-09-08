Manoj Jarange Patil On 11th Fast, Warned Would Bring Mumbai To A Standstill

Three years, 11 hunger strikes, and two massive rallies - that sums up the journey of the protests led by Manoj Jarange Patil, a man who has repeatedly shaken the foundations of Maharashtra's politics.

Patil, who has emerged as the face of the Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra, kept the state government on edge with his agitations. The sheer force with which he has championed the cause of reservation has, almost every time, either altered the course of state politics or given it a massive jolt.

Patil has undertaken an indefinite hunger strike 11 times since September 2023. The 11th agitation - which started on August 29 demanding Maratha reservation, Kunbi certificates, and caste verification - is in progress at Jalna district's Antarwali Sarati village. It has re-kindled the push or reservation, and Jarange remains the central figure driving it. Having given up food, water, and medical treatment, he has placed the government under immense pressure as it scrambles to find a solution.

He has even warned that he would bring Mumbai to a standstill if a Government Resolution is not issued by September 11.

Meanwhile, in a contrasting move, the police swiftly detained OBC leader Mangesh Sasane, who was also on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna. This development has once again pitted the Maratha and OBC reservation issues against each other, highlighting a clear disparity: the administration appears hesitant to take action against Jarange, whereas other protests are handled using police force.

The entire Maratha community is now stepping in to steer the agitation in a new direction. Significant meetings of the Maratha Kranti Morcha regarding the reservation issue were also held in Pune.

The meetings focused on the community's key demands, the legal and constitutional aspects of reservation, and the roadmap for the upcoming agitation. Key coordinators-including Rajendra Kondhare, Rajendra Kunjir, Anil Tadge, and Dhananjay Jadhav-participated in the discussions, outlining strategies to exert all-round pressure on the government.

The Agitations

First Agitation (August 29 - September 14, 2023): The first major hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna, fuelled the Maratha agitation across the state. It ended on the 17th day following assurances from the Chief Minister.

Following the police lathicharge on reservation supporters in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna, on September 1, 2023, Jarange Patil became known as one of the state's most prominent leaders. Under the pressure of the major hunger strike he launched after the lathi-charge, the government was compelled to form the 'Shinde Committee' to search for Kunbi records.

Second Agitation (October 25 - November 2, 2023): Started after the government-set deadline expired.

Third Agitation (January 20 - January 27, 2024): Started in Antarwali Sarati and extended to Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The hunger strike concluded at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, after the government issued a draft notification regarding the 'Sage-Soyre' (blood relatives) Ordinance.

At this time, the government issued a draft notification proposing to grant Kunbi certificates to 'Sage-Soyre' (blood relatives). In February 2024, the government granted a separate 10 per cent reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

Fourth Agitation (February 10, 2024 - February 26): Undertaken to press for giving legal force to the ordinance and build pressure regarding the 'Sage-Soyre' demand.

Fifth Agitation (June 8 - June 13, 2024): A renewed hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation following the Lok Sabha elections.

Sixth Agitation (July 20 - 24, 2024): Another hunger strike launched after the deadline given to the government expired.

7th Agitation (September 16-21, 2024): Agitation demanding the issuance of Kunbi certificates prior to the Assembly elections.

8th Agitation (October/November 2024): Protest against the delay in implementing demands.

9th Agitation (February/March 2025): To exert pressure on the government during the budget session.

10th Agitation (August 29 - September 2, 2025): A massive march and a five-day agitation held at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

11th Agitation (August 29, 2026 - Ongoing): Manoj Jarange has once again sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna; he has issued an ultimatum to the government to issue a formal Government Resolution (GR) based on 5.8 million (58 lakh) Kunbi records by September 11, 2026.

Of these 11 agitations led by Manoj Jarange Patil, nine took place at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, while two major agitations were centered in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai (January 2024 and August 2025).

Which demands have been met, and where is the sticking point?

Demands that have been accepted: The state government has so far located 5.8 million (58 lakh) Kunbi records. Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation.

Kunbi certificates have been distributed to lakhs of Maratha youths.

The Sticking Point

Jarange insists that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbi and granted OBC certificates based on Hyderabad, Bombay, and Satara gazettes. The real hurdle lies in converting the 'Sage-Soyre' (blood relatives/extended kin) notification into a legally binding Government Resolution - a step the government is delaying due to strong opposition from the OBC community and legal complexities.

The government is compelled to yield to Jarange's agitation because the Maratha community comprises over 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population. This is a massive, organized, and politically dominant vote bank capable of toppling governments.

In contrast, while OBC and Dhangar movements do begin, they fail to reach fruition due to fragmentation among castes. The OBC category is not a single community but a collective of hundreds of castes.

Consequently, they are unable to exert pressure as a consolidated vote bank the way the Marathas do. The detention of OBC leader Mangesh Sasane serves as proof that OBC leaders do not command the kind of massive public support seen with.