Maratha Quota Stir: After High Court Order, Protesters Reduce

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil came under fire from the Bombay High Court today after thousands of his supporters disrupted normal life near Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where they are protesting in demand of reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Earlier in the day, the bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe told Mr Patil's lawyer that if normalcy on the streets is not restored by 3 pm, the judges will hit the streets. The bench also warned the Maratha leader of exemplary cost and contempt action if its orders are not heeded.