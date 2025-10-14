Led By Union Minister, Ambedkarite Groups Demand Control Of Mahabodhi Temple

Led by a Union Minister, Ambedkarite and Buddhist organisations staged a major protest in Mumbai on Tuesday, demanding exclusive Buddhist management of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, one of Buddhism's holiest sites. The protest also called for the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act, 1949, which currently entrusts administration to a committee of four Buddhists, four Hindus, and the district collector.

During the protest, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale stressed the temple's historical and religious significance, noting that Samrat Ashoka had built the Mahavihar. "This temple is an important place for all Buddhists. Under the 1949 Act, four Buddhists, four Hindus, and the collector manage it. We are not against Hindus, but can a person of another religion manage our temple?" he asked.

Athawale, who has met Bihar Governor Nitish Kumar and spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue, expressed hope that the matter could be resolved at the central level. He drew a parallel with the Ayodhya verdict, saying: "When the Supreme Court gave its decision on Ayodhya, Muslims accepted it. Similarly, a positive decision should be taken here, and the temple should be given to Buddhists."

The protest also highlighted the need for unity among Ambedkarite leaders. "I invited (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief and BR Ambedkar's grandson) Prakash Ambedkar to lead a rally and said I would be with him, but he didn't come. When we united in 1998, we had multiple MPs. We will try to come together in the future, but unity will not be successful until then," Athawale said.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also supported the demand and said she would take the matter to Parliament. She stressed that while sacred sites of other religions are solely managed by their representatives, Buddhists lack exclusive control over the Mahabodhi Temple. "We have been voicing this from Parliament to the streets. The Bihar government is under the Centre; the Prime Minister can coordinate with Nitish Kumar to amend the Act. Our demand is clear: the BT Act should be abolished, and Buddhists should have sole management," she said.