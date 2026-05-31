Why Activist Manoj Jarange Keeps Maharashtra Governments On Edge

When Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his latest hunger strike after talks with the Maharashtra government, it marked the end of another round in a movement that has repeatedly forced governments to the negotiating table.

But the larger question remains unresolved. Successive governments have announced committees, passed reservation laws, defended them in courts and opened channels of dialogue with protesters. Yet the issue keeps returning to the centre of Maharashtra politics.

The reason lies in a contradiction that no government has yet been able to fully resolve: how to address Maratha demands for reservation without triggering a backlash from OBC communities or running afoul of constitutional limits.

More Than A Reservation Movement

At first glance, the movement appears to be about jobs and educational opportunities. But beneath the immediate demands lies a deeper debate about identity.

Unlike many caste groups whose social classification has remained relatively stable, the Marathas occupy a historically ambiguous position. Historians, anthropologists and sociologists have long debated the relationship between Marathas and Kunbis, the agrarian community classified as OBC in Maharashtra.

Several scholars have pointed out that the boundaries between the two communities were often fluid. Colonial records frequently used the term "Maratha" broadly, while social mobility, military service and changes in land ownership blurred distinctions further.

This historical complexity explains why the present movement is centred not merely on reservation but on the demand for Kunbi certificates.

The demand is effectively built on a historical argument: that many Maratha families can trace their ancestry to Kunbis and should therefore be entitled to OBC benefits.

Why Jarange Matters

Maharashtra has witnessed numerous caste agitations over the decades. What makes Manoj Jarange different is his ability to sustain political pressure.

Unlike leaders associated with established political families or cooperative networks, Jarange has positioned himself as a grassroots voice of ordinary Marathas, particularly from drought-prone regions of Marathwada.

His repeated hunger strikes have transformed him into the most visible face of the reservation movement. More importantly, every agitation creates a dilemma for the government.

Ignoring the movement risks alienating a politically influential community. Accommodating its demands risks angering OBC groups. Any attempt to create a new quota risks judicial scrutiny.

As a result, governments often find themselves negotiating even when they remain uncertain about the legal viability of the solutions being discussed.

The Shift From Separate Quota To The Kunbi Route

The movement's current focus is very different from earlier phases of the reservation debate. For years, the demand centred on a separate Maratha quota.

The Maharashtra government attempted this through the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, based on recommendations of the Gaikwad Commission. The law granted reservation to Marathas and was initially upheld by the Bombay High Court.

In 2021, however, the Supreme Court struck down the law, ruling that Maharashtra had failed to demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances required to breach the 50 per cent reservation ceiling laid down in the Indra Sawhney judgment.

That judgment fundamentally altered the political landscape. A fresh standalone quota became legally vulnerable. Attention consequently shifted towards the Kunbi route. Rather than seeking a new category altogether, activists increasingly focused on proving historical Kunbi ancestry through old revenue records, gazette entries and genealogical documents. The current agitation reflects that strategic shift.

Why OBC Groups Are Resisting

The strongest resistance to the movement does not come from courts. It comes from OBC organisations. Their concern is rooted in both arithmetic and politics. Marathas are widely regarded as one of Maharashtra's largest and most influential social groups. They have historically exercised significant influence over rural institutions, cooperative bodies and electoral politics. Eleven of Maharashtra's nineteen chief ministers have come from the community.

For many OBC groups, this history creates a contradiction. Reservation policy in India is intended to address social and educational backwardness. OBC leaders argue that a community which has historically occupied a dominant position in state politics cannot be treated in the same manner as communities that lacked comparable access to power.

The fear is that if large numbers of Marathas enter the OBC category, competition for government jobs, educational seats and welfare benefits will intensify dramatically. In that sense, the opposition is not simply about percentages. It is also about preserving access to opportunities that existing OBC communities believe were created to address their own historical disadvantages.

The Historical Irony

One of the lesser-discussed aspects of the present debate is that similar arguments surfaced decades ago. Agriculture minister and social reformer Panjabrao Deshmukh had argued that distinctions between Marathas and Kunbis were often overstated. Historical records show that he advocated recognising this overlap in discussions around backward-class benefits.

According to accounts from the period, sections of the Maratha leadership were reluctant to accept such categorisation, viewing themselves as distinct from communities associated with backward-class status.

Today, many of the same historical arguments are being invoked in support of OBC-linked benefits through Kunbi certification.

The Politics Of Distress

The reservation movement cannot be understood purely through the lens of caste identity. Economic changes have played a significant role. A substantial section of the Maratha community remains dependent on agriculture. Rising input costs, shrinking landholdings, recurring droughts, indebtedness and declining profitability of farming have fuelled insecurity among younger generations.

Many analysts view the reservation demand as a response to this economic transition. For families that once relied on agriculture for social mobility, government jobs and educational opportunities increasingly appear to offer a more stable future.

This has allowed the reservation movement to resonate far beyond traditional caste politics.

The New Political Fault Line

For decades, political parties largely competed for Maratha support while assuming broad consensus on the community's influence in state politics. The reservation movement has altered that equation by creating a visible political divide between Maratha and OBC interests.

Jarange's rise coincided with growing frustration among sections of Maratha youth, particularly in Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. During election campaigns, leaders across parties found themselves repeatedly confronted with questions about reservation, Kunbi certificates and government promises.

At the same time, OBC organisations began mobilising more aggressively. Leaders representing OBC communities argued that any move to accommodate Marathas within the existing OBC framework would dilute benefits meant for historically backward groups. What was once primarily a Maratha-versus-government issue increasingly evolved into a Maratha-versus-OBC political contest.

This is what makes the issue particularly sensitive for the ruling establishment.

The Marathas constitute one of Maharashtra's largest and most influential electoral blocs. But OBC communities collectively represent an equally significant political constituency spread across regions and caste groups.

Any government perceived as favouring one side risks alienating the other.

This explains the careful language often adopted by political leaders. Governments frequently promise justice for Marathas while simultaneously assuring OBC communities that their quota rights will remain untouched.

The difficulty is that both sides increasingly see the issue as a zero-sum game. For many Maratha activists, delays signify denial. For many OBC groups, concessions mean encroachment.

Why Governments Remain Trapped

The challenge for Maharashtra governments is that every available solution creates new problems. A separate Maratha quota faces constitutional scrutiny because of the reservation ceiling established by the Supreme Court.

Blanket inclusion within the OBC category risks fierce resistance from OBC groups. The current strategy of granting benefits through documented Kunbi ancestry appears legally safer but remains politically contentious because of questions over scale and verification. This leaves governments attempting to balance three competing pressures simultaneously. The first is the aspiration of a large community seeking reservation benefits.

The second is the demand from OBC groups that their existing entitlements remain protected. The third is the constitutional framework established by the courts. No government has yet found a solution capable of satisfying all three.

The Larger Question

The continuing relevance of Manoj Jarange stems from the fact that he has become the face of a demand that sits at the intersection of identity, social justice, constitutional law and electoral politics.

The issue is no longer simply whether Marathas deserve reservation. The more difficult question is whether Maharashtra can accommodate Maratha aspirations without diluting OBC protections and without crossing constitutional limits.