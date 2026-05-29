Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 1st Merit List Out, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2026: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026 along with the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result. Students who applied for First Year Junior College admissions can now check their allotment status, merit list, and round 1 cutoff online through the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates selected in the first allotment round must complete the admission process within the given deadline to confirm their seats in allotted junior colleges across Maharashtra.

Direct Link: Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 1st Merit List

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 Important Dates

FYJC Round 1 allotment list release: May 29, 2026 at 11 AM

Round 1 admission process begins: May 29, 2026 at 12 Noon

Last date for Round 1 admission: June 3, 2026 till 6 PM

FYJC second round schedule announcement: June 5, 2026

Display of vacant seats: June 6, 2026

How To Check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2026?

Students can follow these steps to check the allotment result online:

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the FYJC Round 1 Merit List 2026 link

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the allotment result

Download and save the merit list for future reference

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 1 Result 2026

The Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 1 allotment result includes details such as allotted college name, stream, category, and cutoff marks. Students satisfied with the allotted seat must complete document verification and admission formalities before June 3, 2026. The department will release the schedule for the second admission round on June 5 along with details of vacant seats.