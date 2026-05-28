'Pandav-Era' Kambareshwar Temple Emerges As Dam Water Recedes In Pune

An ancient temple, believed to be from the Mahabharat era, has emerged from under the Bhatghar dam's waters after the facility's level plummeted to just 6 per cent. The historical Kambareswar Temple, known for its resilient stone architecture and underwater Shiva lingam, has sparked massive interest among locals and historians alike.

This isn't an ordinary temple. Historians and locals believe it dates back to the Pandava era. For about 10 of the 12 months of the year, the temple remains completely submerged in water. But every year, at the end of May, when the dam's water begins to recede, the temple reveals its full glory to the world. Historical researchers, practitioners, and ordinary citizens flock to this remarkable and ancient temple.

Interestingly, the sanctum sanctorum of the Kambareshwar Temple is always filled with knee-deep water. The temple houses a self-manifested Shivalinga, a magnificent idol of Goddess Parvati, and Nandi Maharaja seated before her. Devotees dip their hands in this water and touch the temple idols seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.

The architecture of this centuries-old temple astonishes even modern engineers. The temple's spire and upper portion are constructed from limestone, sand, and baked bricks, while its sturdy walls are carved from heavy stones. Ancient rocks and "Veergals" (heroic saga stones) can be seen right in front of the temple, further enhancing its historical significance.

Despite being underwater for decades, the temple still stands strong. While the dam's surge has caused some damage, its foundation and main structure remain as strong as they were centuries ago.

This unique confluence of nature and history is only visible during the last few days of May. As soon as the monsoon arrives and the Bhatghar Dam is filled with water again, the Kambareshwar Temple will once again be submerged for the next 10 months.