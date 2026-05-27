Mumbai Boy Attacks Friend With Machete Over Alleged 'Chatting' With Mother

A 17-year-old boy in Mumbai suspected that his friend chatted on the phone with her mother. The mere suspicion proved enough for him to mount a vicious attack on him with a machete.

The incident took place on Sunday in Mumbai's Mandup area. The boy left his 24-year-old friend seriously injured after the two had an altercation.

The injured has been identified as Rohit Sanjay, who was a friend of the minor.

The boy was upset with Rohit, as the latter would allegedly chat regularly with his mother.

On Sunday, a fight between the two broke out over this issue, after which the minor attacked Rohit with a machete.

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Rohit suffered serious head and neck injuries. He was admitted to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on Rohit's statement and preliminary investigation, the Kanjurmarg police registered a case against the minor under relevant sections of the law, including attempt to murder.

Since the accused is a minor, the police detained him for questioning and then sent him to the juvenile detention home in Dongri for further legal proceedings.

The Kanjurmarg police are investigating the matter.