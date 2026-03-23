Mumbai Man Stabs Friend 20 Times, Slits Throat, Stands Near Body With Knife

A 20-year-old man was brutally killed in a shocking daylight incident in Mumbai's Dharavi area, police said on Monday. The accused has been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered.

According to the Dharavi Police, the victim, identified as Ashwin Shivkumar Nadar, was attacked with over 20 stab wounds by his acquaintance, Ashiq Asim Akhtar Khan and the victim's throat was slit.

The assault is believed to have stemmed from a long-standing personal enmity between the two.

Police officials stated that the accused was found standing near the victim with a blood-stained knife in his hand. Eyewitnesses at the scene informed the police that Khan was issuing death threats during the attack, reportedly shouting that he would not spare the victim and would kill anyone who tried to intervene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim and the accused knew each other and had a history of disputes.

The police suspect that the primary motive behind the murder was resentment on the part of the accused after the victim allegedly refused to maintain a relationship or live with him. A prolonged personal feud between the two is also believed to have contributed to the crime.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Dharavi Police rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused.

The severely injured victim was immediately taken to Sion Hospital and admitted to the emergency ward. However, despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In a separate incident reported on March 17, a 42-year-old man in Mumbai allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of an approaching local train following a domestic dispute. The accused fled the scene but was later arrested in Surat by the Railway Police STF.

According to police officials, after committing the crime, the accused initially fled towards Thane. He then boarded a fast local train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), travelled to Dadar, and later took another train to Virar. Investigations revealed that he subsequently boarded a Gujarat-bound train from Virar railway station before being tracked down and arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)