2 Failed Attempts And Rs 6.7 Lakh Bounty: Man Gets Wife Killed For Lover

He was in love, not with his wife, but with another woman. He wanted to live with her, but his wife kept appearing as an "obstacle" to their union. To cross the hurdle, he decided to eliminate her. He had her killed for Rs 6.7 lakh and passed it off as a case of suicide, until a year and a half later, the police unearthed the sinister conspiracy. This is the story of Sakaram from Mumbai, who turned out to be his wife's murderer.

Suicide On Paper

The story dates back to October 14, 2024, when the police were informed about a woman found hanging from a ceiling fan in a kitchen. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Narangi, alias Geeta Chaudhary.

Based on the crime scene and evidence available, the police presumed it to be an incident of suicide and registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The initial post-mortem report failed to reveal a clear cause of death. Subsequently, the body was transported to Rajasthan for the last rites, where the funeral took place.

A Father's Suspicion

Geeta's father, Bhanaram Chaudhary, was unable to come to terms with the fact that his daughter was no more. To top if off, he couldn't believe Geeta would die by suicide. He harbored a suspicion that it was not suicide, but rather a murder.

Senior Chaudhary filed a complaint in Rajasthan and exerted relentless pressure to reinvestigate the case. Geeta's body was exhumed and sent for a second round of post-mortem.

This time, the report established that Geeta had died of strangulation.

2 Failed Attempts And Rs 6.7 Lakh Bounty

The investigation revealed that Sakaram had attempted to kill Geeta not once, but twice. The first attempt involved staging a road accident in the Powai area, while the second included a physical assault intended to take her life.

After the two failed attempts, Sakaram hired his friend, Shankar Dangi, to kill Geeta for Rs 6.7 lakh. Dangi hired two more people - Babu, alias Raghav, alias Amarchand Gayari, and Dinesh to assist him.

On October 14, the accused strangled Geeta to death and hung her body from a ceiling fan.

Investigation Reveals Murder Plot

During the second round of the investigation, the police interrogated Sakaram. He misled the police thrice until he finally confessed to his crime.

Sakaram revealed that he was having an affair with a woman named Dimple Chaudhary and wanted to live with her. To fulfill his desire, he decided to eliminate Geeta.

The police have arrested all four accused - Sakaram, Shankar Dangi, Babu, and Dinesh Gayri.