Yusuf Pathan's In-Laws Beat Mumbai Family With Sticks, Baseball Bat, Arrested

Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan's in-laws were arrested earlier today for assaulting a family of three in Mumbai. Pathan's father-in-law and brother-in-law are accused of thrashing a man and his relatives with bamboo sticks and a baseball bat after their car splashed water on them.

What's The Case

Water that had accumulated on a road in Mumbai's Byculla area splashed onto Khalid Pathan and Shoaib Khan - the father-in-law and brother-in-law of the former cricketer - after a car driven by one Yusuf Pathan passed through the puddle. This led to a verbal altercation followed by a physical assault.

It began with Shoaib verbally confronting Pathan and breaking his car's windshield using a bamboo stick.

"My brother, Yusuf Pathan, and I were returning from dinner when some mud splashed onto a man named Shoaib," said Salman while speaking to NDTV. "We stopped the car and apologised but Shoaib refused to listen and instead broke our car's windshield."

When the victim, Yusuf Pathan, and his family members stepped out to head to the police station, they were attacked.

"When my father and I were taking my brother to the hospital, a group of eight to nine men, armed with weapons, emerged and began attacking us. They assaulted the three of us."

Khalid and Shoaib are accused of attacking the family with bamboo sticks and a baseball bat, causing them severe injuries. The accused allegedly issued death threats before fleeing the scene.

The complainant's brother, Salman, suffered a fractured hand, which according to doctors, will take a year to heal. The victims are receiving medical treatment at JJ Hospital.

The incident which took place on Saturday was recorded on CCTV.

Complaint vs Complaint And Probe

In his complaint, Salman has named at least four people - Khalid Pathan, Shoaib Khan, Umarshad Khan, and Shehbaz Pathan. While Shehbaz remains at large, the other three accused have been arrested on charges of assault and causing grievous hurt. They were produced before a court and have been remanded to judicial custody until May 2.

In response, Umarshad Khan has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the victims at the same police station where he and his father were arrested. To date, no arrests have been made in connection with his complaint.