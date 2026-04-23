J&K Woman Cricketer, Brother Arrested In Sextortion Case By Mumbai Cops

A woman cricketer associated with the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League, along with her brother and another associate, was arrested on Thursday by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in a case of sextortion and extortion.

The woman and her brother were taken into custody from a hotel in Delhi, while another associate was arrested from Srinagar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Farkhanda Aziz Khan, 30, her brother Bazil Aziz Khan, 27, and their associate Uddin Imtiyaz Wani, 22.

According to police sources, the complainant is a 28-year-old businessman from Mumbai.

In 2024, the businessman came into contact with Farkhanda. Gradually, communication between them increased, and they began chatting regularly. During this time, Farkhanda allegedly initiated explicit conversations with him.

Later, she introduced the man to her brother Bazil Khan and their associate Uddin Imtiyaz Wani as well.

She then allegedly demanded money from the complainant, citing financial needs.

When he refused, she threatened to make their private chats public. Out of fear, the complainant allegedly transferred Rs 23.61 lakh through 32 bank transactions between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026, to Farkhanda's bank account.

The investigation also revealed that a large portion of this money was transferred to Uddin Wani's bank account. Some amount was also transferred to the bank account of Farkhanda's father, Abdul Aziz Khan.

Police sources further stated that Wani and Bazil Khan also threatened the complainant, claiming they possessed screenshots of his chats with Farkhanda and warning him that if he did not pay, they would have him sent to jail.

Following these threats, the victim transferred an additional Rs 40 lakh in January 2026.

The investigation revealed that the first transaction in this case took place in April 2024, amounting to ₹20,000.

Accused Farkhanda is a resident of the Ankur Vihar area in Delhi‑NCR, Uddin Wani is from Khalapur in Jammu and Kashmir, while accused Bazil Khan is a resident of Nurkhaw Village in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS 308(2), 308(6), 351(2), and 351(3), along with Sections 61(2) and 3(5) of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway.

Authorities are now investigating if the accused have trapped other victims and how the extorted money was used.