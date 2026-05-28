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8 Hours Wait For FIR, 10 Hours For Doctor: Maharashtra Rape Survivor's Struggle

The girl was raped by her cousin, who tied her hands and stuffed a handkerchief in her mouth.

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8 Hours Wait For FIR, 10 Hours For Doctor: Maharashtra Rape Survivor's Struggle
During the 10 hours of an excruciating wait, the family made repeated trips to the hospital.
  • A minor in Beed was raped by her cousin who restrained and gagged her
  • The family filed a police complaint after waiting overnight for an FIR at 5 am
  • Medical examination was delayed as the female gynecologist was absent
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Beed:

A long night and day unfolded for a minor in Maharashtra's Beed before she could even report that she had been raped by her cousin.

The girl was raped by her cousin, who tied her hands and stuffed a handkerchief in her mouth. After the incident, she and her family arrive at the police station to file a complaint. After spending an entire night there, an FIR in the case was filed at 5 am.

The survivor's struggle extended to the next step of undergoing a medical examination. At the sub-district hospital, when the family arrived with the minor at 11 am, they were told the female gynaecologist is not present.

Another 10 hours of an excruciating wait followed as the family made repeated trips to the hospital but the required doctor was still not around till 9 pm. The health department's indifference caused outrage among the survivor's family and locals.

With inputs from Akash Sawant

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