8 Hours Wait For FIR, 10 Hours For Doctor: Maharashtra Rape Survivor's Struggle

A long night and day unfolded for a minor in Maharashtra's Beed before she could even report that she had been raped by her cousin.

The girl was raped by her cousin, who tied her hands and stuffed a handkerchief in her mouth. After the incident, she and her family arrive at the police station to file a complaint. After spending an entire night there, an FIR in the case was filed at 5 am.

The survivor's struggle extended to the next step of undergoing a medical examination. At the sub-district hospital, when the family arrived with the minor at 11 am, they were told the female gynaecologist is not present.

Another 10 hours of an excruciating wait followed as the family made repeated trips to the hospital but the required doctor was still not around till 9 pm. The health department's indifference caused outrage among the survivor's family and locals.

With inputs from Akash Sawant