Adani Group Helping Maharashtra Achieve Holistic Economic Growth: Industry Leaders

From the Navi Mumbai International Airport to the redevelopment of Dharavi, the Adani Group is making huge investment towards the holistic economic growth of Maharashtra, industry veterans and experts said here on Friday.

Speaking at the 'Hindu Maharashtra Infrastructure Conclave 2026' here, Jamshed, Distinguished Fellow at Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), said there are many other sectors like electricity and renewable energy where Adani Group is working and contributing to the development of the state, paving the way for other states to emulate how private and public partnerships can make mega projects successful.

Dr. Mahendra P. Kalyankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, said that the Dharavi project for skill development of the residents will also be undertaken.

"The Dharavi Experience Centre will be established before August 15. The master plan is ready. We are definitely moving forward. By 2047, with a developed Maharashtra and a developed India," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that in Maharashtra, from Mumbai to Surjagad, not just Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), there should be development up to Gadchiroli in a holistic way.

"The work that we have done on infrastructure, roads, flyovers, metro, affordable housing, health, education, environment, we got a chance to showcase it here at the conclave," he said.

He also outlined the vision for the Dharavi redevelopment project, stressing housing rights, dignity, and the goal of making Mumbai slum-free. He highlighted plans to provide homes to all residents as part of a broader housing push.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a unique opportunity to transform the lives and 'live-work' conditions of Dharavikars, aiming for a higher quality of life with great infrastructure and public amenities. Asia's largest slum is now being reimagined as India's most ambitious urban rehabilitation project.

The Dharavi Master Plan is built on the foundation of three guiding principles: driving economic change through redevelopment, building resilient ecology and infrastructure, and fostering an equitable Dharavi.

Dharavi will be transformed into a highly transit-oriented development with seamless multi-modal connectivity, including a new metro corridor through its core. Bus feeder systems, dedicated infrastructure for non-motorised transport, and a fine-grain street network will enhance last-mile connectivity and promote walkability across all neighbourhoods.

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