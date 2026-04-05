From Modern Colour Themes To PVC Flooring: Inside New Amrit Bharat Coaches Inspected By Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the sample coach of the next-generation Amrit Bharat train at New Delhi Railway Station on April 4, marking a significant step toward modernising India's passenger rail experience. The newly designed coaches of the superfast passenger train focus strongly on comfort, visual appeal, and an overall enhanced travel experience.

A key highlight of the upgrade is the use of distinct, modern colour themes across different coaches. From PVC flooring and rexine seat berths to snack tables, curtains, and even the toilet areas, coordinated colour palettes have been applied to ensure a cohesive and aesthetically appealing look throughout.

"To enhance the safety and convenience of passengers, the railway has prepared models of coaches with new designs and better toilet facilities. An existing coach has been upgraded to create a sample coach," the tweet was captioned on X by the Railway Minister.

Watch the video here:

🚆 Passengers की सुरक्षा और सुविधा बढ़ाने के लिए रेलवे ने नए डिज़ाइन के coach और बेहतर टॉयलेट्स के मॉडल तैयार किए हैं। मौजूदा coach को अपग्रेड कर एक सैंपल coach तैयार किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/nIXwplAI5A — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 4, 2026

Safety has also been prioritised in the redesign. All materials used in the coaches comply with HL3 fire safety standards, improving onboard safety levels and ensuring better protection for passengers. Notably, HL3 (Hazard Level 3) is the highest and most stringent fire safety classification under the European railway standard EN 45545-2. This standard requires materials to exhibit maximum flame resistance, minimal smoke emission, and low toxicity.

In addition to aesthetics and safety, the design focuses on durability and ease of maintenance, making the coaches more practical for long-term use while maintaining their modern appearance.

Amrit Bharat Trains

Amrit Bharat trains are a new category of long-distance passenger services introduced by Indian Railways to upgrade travel for non-AC passengers. Officially branded as the Amrit Bharat Express, these trains are positioned as a step up from traditional mail and express services, particularly on high-demand intercity and long-distance routes.

The initiative focuses on enhancing comfort, safety, and reliability without significantly increasing fares, keeping the service accessible to a large segment of passengers. These trains mainly feature sleeper and unreserved coaches that come with CCTV, refreshed interiors, LED lights, floor-guide fluorescent strips, mobile charging points, bio-vacuum toilets, and smoother ride quality enabled by modern coupling systems.

The train is equipped with latest technology to ensure a jerk-free journey. It also has dust-sealed wider gangways, an aerosol-based fire suppression system in toilets and electrical cubicles, an emergency disaster management light, and segregation of reserved and unreserved coaches with sliding doors.

While not classified as high-speed or premium trains, Amrit Bharat services aim to deliver a more consistent, comfortable, and dependable travel experience for everyday passengers who rely heavily on sleeper-class and general-class journeys across India's rail network.