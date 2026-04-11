Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approved By Railway Minister

Nearly three months after the successful launch of the inaugural Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved a new Vande Bharat sleeper train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai. The new addition aligns with the government's accelerated production plan, aiming to introduce 12 new sleeper rakes by December 2026 to enhance long-distance rail connectivity across the country.

In a letter dated April 5, 2026, to PC Mohan, BJP MP from Bangalore Central, the union minister announced the approval of the train service that will run between KSR Bengaluru railway station and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“Kindly refer to our discussion regarding introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai for public convenience," the minister stated in the letter addressed to the MP.

"You would be pleased to know that the introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) has been approved,” it added.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the two cities, offering modern amenities, improved travel time and a world-class travel experience.

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New Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai approved. pic.twitter.com/dB1NIcndYF — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) April 11, 2026

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Vande Bharat Trains

Launched on the New Delhi-Varanasi route in February 2019, the Vande Bharat trains have served over 9.1 crore passengers through one lakh trips. In FY25-25 alone, approximately 3.98 crore passengers availed the service, reflecting a robus year-on-year growth of nearly 34 per cent from 2.97 crore passengers in FY 2024-25.

In its first 119 trips over three months, the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper service achieved over 100 per cent occupancy, carrying 1.21 lakh passengers. This performance highlighted a high demand and strong passenger trust in premium overnight rail services.