Vande Bharat Sleeper Wins Internet With New Look: "That's So Nice"

The newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train is drawing strong reactions online, as passengers share their first experiences from inside its upgraded coaches. Viral videos circulating on social media are offering a closer look at the train's bedding and food services, with many users saying the journey feels noticeably different from traditional Indian trains.

In one widely shared video, a passenger highlighted the redesigned bedding provided onboard. The clip showed a berth with colourful block-print bedsheets, a change from the plain white linen usually seen in AC coaches. The passenger joked that the new design removes the "morgue-like" feel often associated with older setups.

Watch the video here:

The updated linen kits include a bedsheet, pillow with cover, wool-rich blanket with cover, and a hand towel. According to railway officials, these improved kits are being introduced across AC classes to offer a more comfortable and premium travel experience.

Another viral video focused on the onboard catering, with a vlogger describing it as "flight-like service". The footage showed railway staff distributing sealed meal boxes using clean, enclosed trolleys while wearing gloves, masks, and hairnets. Passengers noted that the hygiene and presentation appeared better than before.

The Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route of the Vande Bharat Sleeper was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on January 17. The train is expected to reduce travel time by around 2.5 hours.

With a design speed of 180 kmph and 16 coaches, it can carry more than 800 passengers across different AC classes. It is also fitted with advanced safety systems such as Kavach and emergency talk-back features.