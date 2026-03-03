Who Is Moni Nain? All About Railway Employee Who Was Warned Over Making Reels

Moni Nain, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and Ticket Collector at New Delhi Railway Station, became a social media sensation because of her reels. She got the railway job through the sports quota and has been making reels to showcase her daily routine at work, featuring trending audio clips and glimpses of train operations. She has over 3.6 lakh followers on Instagram. Many enjoyed her content, but others raised concerns over the reels she shot at the railway station while on duty.

Online users questioned whether government employees should create entertainment content while on duty. "Where does such audacity come from for these employees that they are mocking the action of a senior officer like DRM? Explain to them in writing not to do so. Tell them that if they want to become Social Media Influencers, they should quit their railway job," one user wrote on X.

She is Moni Nain, a TTE cum TC posted at New Delhi Railway Station from sports quota, but seems more active on reels than on duty.⁰Busy entertaining the internet and acting like a big influencer with “lakhs of followers” while passengers watch the show in real time…



The Delhi Division Railway Manager (DRM) took notice, directing Moni to delete work-related reels and warning her against future instances. "The employee has been strictly warned to desist from posting reels at workplace while doing her duty. Employee has been directed to delete all such reels," said DLI Division NR, the official X account of DRM.

The videos filmed at the railway station were later removed as she shifted focus to personal moments and lifestyle content. Her recent posts feature travel clips and outdoor updates. But the entire incident has sparked a wider conversation about government employees and social media fame. While some argue that personal branding shouldn't interfere with public responsibility, others believe employees can maintain a social media presence without compromising their duties.