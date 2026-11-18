India's prison system is set for a significant legislative change in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with the introduction of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prisons and Correctional Services Regulation, 2026.

The new rule under Article 240 of the Constitution, will replace three colonial-era and older laws applicable to the Union Territory: The Prisons Act, 1894, the Prisoners Act, 1900 and the Transfer of Prisoners Act, 1950.

The move marks a shift in how prisons are administered, moving beyond an approach centred largely on custody, punishment and control to one that places greater emphasis on rehabilitation, healthcare, education and preparing inmates for life after release.

The change carries particular significance for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home to the Cellular Jail, popularly known as Kala Pani. The historic prison was once used by the British to incarcerate and punish freedom fighters during India's struggle for Independence.

More than a century after the Prisons Act of 1894 came into force, the new framework seeks to bring prison administration in the islands in line with contemporary constitutional values of dignity, equality and non-discrimination.

From punishment to rehabilitation

The colonial-era Prisons Act was framed at a time when prisons were primarily viewed as institutions for confinement and control. While prison administration has undergone several changes since Independence, the basic legislative framework remained largely unchanged.

The new Regulation seeks to address gaps in areas such as mental healthcare, gender-sensitive facilities, accessibility, technology and rehabilitation.

It recognises that while imprisonment involves the lawful deprivation of liberty, it should not mean the loss of human dignity or the denial of opportunities for reform.

Ten key changes under the new Regulation

1. Open prisons and skill development

The Regulation provides for open and semi-open correctional institutions, individual sentence planning, education, vocational training and skill development. The aim is to help prisoners acquire skills that can support them in finding employment after release.

2. Risk-based classification of prisoners

Prisoners will be classified on the basis of security risks, age, health and correctional requirements. High-risk offenders will be provided separate accommodation and enhanced supervision.

3. Technology-driven prison security

The new framework provides for CCTV surveillance, biometric identification, RFID systems, digital records, video-conferencing and integration with criminal justice databases. It also provides for cellular jamming and detection technology to prevent unauthorised communication from inside prisons.

Unauthorised possession of communication devices and other prohibited articles can attract penalties, including imprisonment of up to three years.

4. Better healthcare and mental health support

Healthcare is recognised as an essential part of prison administration. The Regulation includes gender-responsive medical facilities and provisions for transferring prisoners with mental illness to mental health establishments, subject to legal safeguards.

5. Special protection for women and children

Women prisoners will have access to maternity care, gender-specific facilities and mechanisms to address sexual harassment complaints. Children living with their incarcerated mothers will be entitled to healthcare and other necessary facilities until the age of six.

6. Safeguards for vulnerable prisoners

The Regulation makes specific provisions for transgender prisoners and prisoners with disabilities. These include suitable accommodation, accessible infrastructure, healthcare, psychosocial support and rehabilitation.

7. Ban on caste-based discrimination

Caste-based classification, segregation and assignment of prison work will be expressly prohibited. The Regulation also addresses practices prohibited under laws relating to manual scavenging, reinforcing the principle that discrimination has no place inside correctional institutions.

8. Parole, furlough and rehabilitation after release

The new framework provides a statutory basis for parole, furlough, remission and consideration of premature release, subject to prescribed conditions. It also provides for after-care services to help prisoners rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

9. Legal aid and review of undertrial prisoners

Undertrial Review Committees will be formed in every district under the chairmanship of the District and Sessions Judge. These committees will periodically examine eligible cases, including those involving prolonged detention, and make recommendations to the appropriate courts or authorities.

10. Greater accountability and better staff welfare

The Regulation provides for departmental inspections, Boards of Visitors headed by judicial officers, reporting of prisoner deaths and grievance redressal mechanisms. It also focuses on professional training, staff welfare and emergency preparedness.

Family contact and access to legal assistance

The Regulation also seeks to ensure that imprisonment does not completely cut off a person's connection with the outside world. It provides for supervised physical and virtual communication with family members, access to legal counsel and communication facilities for foreign prisoners to remain in contact with their families and consular representatives.

Why the Andaman and Nicobar Islands matter

The introduction of a reform-oriented prison law in the territory associated with Kala Pani gives the move a distinct historical significance.

The Cellular Jail remains a reminder of the harsh conditions under which Indian freedom fighters were imprisoned by the British. The new Regulation seeks to reflect a very different philosophy of imprisonment, one in which security and discipline go hand in hand with dignity and the possibility of reform.

The framework is based on the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023, circulated by the Union Home Ministry. It also incorporates safeguards concerning caste-based discrimination and prisoners with disabilities, in line with Supreme Court directions.

The broader objective is to transform prisons from institutions focused primarily on keeping people behind bars into correctional facilities that offer opportunities for change and prepare inmates to return to society as responsible citizens.