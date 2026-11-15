Free Power to 'Punjab Da Crorepati': Bhagwant Mann's Big Welfare Move

With Punjab assembly elections less than a year away, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government appears to be stepping up its outreach to different sections of society, rolling out and announcing a series of schemes targeting women, youngsters, farmers, consumers and senior citizens.

The emerging pattern suggests that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is looking to build a broad-based political narrative around welfare, financial relief, youth engagement and public infrastructure as it prepares for the 2027 electoral battle.

From monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for women to free pilgrimage trips for senior citizens, stadiums for youngsters and relief for electricity consumers under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the government's initiatives appear to cover several important voter segments.

The latest addition to this outreach is 'Punjab Da Crorepati', a statewide youth quiz competition launched by Mann on Saturday.

With a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, the initiative is being projected as a first-of-its-kind effort to connect young people with Punjab's history, culture, geography and governance while encouraging learning and preparation for government jobs.

But beyond its educational objective, the initiative also carries a political message: the government wants to make youth engagement and opportunities a visible part of its governance narrative ahead of the elections.

The youth-focused push is also visible in the government's rural sports infrastructure programme. Mann has inaugurated another 1,000 village sports grounds under the Pendu Khed Maidan initiative, taking the total number of operational grounds to 1,764 against a target of 3,100.

Backed by a proposed investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the project aims to create sporting facilities at the village level, promote fitness and keep youngsters away from drugs. The government is also providing sports kits and coaching facilities.

For women, the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana is arguably the government's biggest direct-benefit initiative.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women belonging to Scheduled Caste communities receive Rs 1,500. The scheme fulfills a key promise made by AAP before the 2022 assembly elections, which remained unfulfilled for much of its tenure before being rolled out in July 2026.

The scale of the scheme makes it politically significant. More than 76 lakh women had registered by August, with over 68 lakh beneficiaries having received financial assistance.

For a party seeking another mandate, direct transfers into women's bank accounts could become an important component of its electoral outreach.

The government has also sought to connect with senior citizens through the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme.

Under the initiative, eligible residents aged 50 and above are provided free pilgrimage facilities, including transportation, accommodation and meals. The programme covers destinations such as Khatu Shyam, Salasar Balaji, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan. The initiative allows the government to reach older voters through a combination of religious sentiment, social welfare and community-level mobilisation.

Electricity remains another important pillar of AAP's political messaging in Punjab. The government's promise of 300 units of free electricity per month has become one of its most visible welfare measures, with the state claiming that around 90 per cent of households receive zero electricity bills.

The latest addition is the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic electricity consumers.

It offers a 100 per cent waiver on penalties and interest on outstanding bills up to March 31, 2026. The government estimates that around 24.86 lakh families will benefit, with relief worth Rs 518 crore. Consumers will have to clear the principal amount, with an installment facility also available. The scheme covers both operational and disconnected connections, making it an additional relief measure for households struggling with accumulated dues.

A strategy of reaching every voter segment

Taken together, these initiatives reveal a wider political strategy. The government is attempting to build a welfare umbrella covering almost every significant voter category: Women through monthly financial assistance, youngsters through sports infrastructure and cash incentives, senior citizens through pilgrimage facilities, and households through subsidised electricity and relief from accumulated bills.

However, the bigger political question is whether these initiatives will translate into electoral support.

For the AAP government, the challenge is not merely announcing schemes but demonstrating their long-term impact. Punjab continues to face concerns over unemployment, drug abuse, migration, law and order and its financial position. Sports grounds and quiz competitions may create opportunities, but youngsters will ultimately judge the government on employment, career prospects and whether they can build a future in the state.

Similarly, the OTS scheme may offer immediate relief, but its political impact will depend on how effectively it reaches struggling households.

The opposition is also likely to scrutinise the timing, financial implications and implementation of these measures as the election campaign gathers momentum.

With the 2027 assembly elections approaching, Mann's government appears keen to take its governance narrative beyond conventional political announcements and put direct benefits, public facilities and targeted incentives at the centre of its campaign.

The launch of Punjab Da Crorepati fits into this larger strategy. The Rs 1-crore prize may be the headline attraction, but the larger political ambition is to make the government visible in the lives of Punjab's youth - just as its other schemes seek to remain visible in the lives of women, senior citizens and ordinary households.

The emerging question is whether this expanding welfare pitch will be enough to secure AAP another five years in power.

